Earth Energy launches three electric two wheelers priced up to 1.42 lakh

Earth Energy EV on Wednesday launched three electric two wheelers in the country priced between ₹92,000 and ₹1,42,000.

The GLYDE model has been introduced at ₹92,000, Evolve Z at ₹1.3 lakh and Evolve R at ₹1.42 lakh.

The Mumbai-based startup said range comprises 96 per cent of local content.

"The electric vehicle industry in India is emerging on account of various factors such as the growing awareness toward the environment, increasing petrol prices, and stringent emission norms, etc. We feel that the consumption of electric vehicles will go up now more than ever," Earth Energy EV Chief Executive Officer and Founder Rushi S said in a virtual launch event.

He added that the company also plans to introduce an electric light commercial vehicle (LCV) with modular design in the next few months.

The company currently manufactures its product range at a manufacturing facility on the outskirts of Mumbai.

"The facility can produce 12,000 units per annum. We are now looking to set up a bigger facility with 65,000 units per year," Rushi S noted.

He notes that the company is also looking to come up with 45 dealer outlets by the end of this year.

Currently, the company has seven dealerships at seven locations in Mumbai.

The company said its models come with an in-built app for smartphones which helps the rider to keep live navigation status, incoming calls/messages alert, trip history, and current destination on-screen for the confidence-inducing uninterrupted ride.

The models come with a range of up to 110 km at full charge.

