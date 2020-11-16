Dwayne Johnson struggles to fit inside a Porsche for chase sequence in movie

Hollywood actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, currently filming comedy heist movie Red Notice, struggled to get inside a Porsche for his chase sequence in the film.

Johnson, known to be incredibly fit and muscular, has 'a bit too wide' back to fit inside the iconic sports car. The actor took to Instagram to share the hilarious incident from the movie set. He informed that the entire shot sequence had to be changed due to his inability to get inside the car. "Aaaaand guess who’s too big to fit in yet another sports car," he wrote.

In the movie that Johnson is featuring in, alongside Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, the chase sequence in question needed the actor to hop inside the Porsche and "be the bad ass behind the wheel". However, when he tried stepping inside, he happened to get stuck because of his wide back. "(Tried) to shimmy into this Porsche like a big ass brown marshmallow getting shoved into a coin slot," Johnson wrote.

But soon enough, he realized that he will not be able to shoot the chase scene because he cannot fit inside the Porsche. The model here appears to be a Taycan Turbo S that makes 560kW and 761 PS and accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds with the top speed of 260 km/h.

The Porsche was bought and shipped to America after months of preparation and costs being incurred, Johnson said in his post. "(However), in the end, (the team) found creative ways to still get the shot," he added.