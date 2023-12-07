Copyright © HT Media Limited
Ducati to hike prices on select motorcycles from January 2024

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 07 Dec 2023, 21:17 PM
Ducati India has announced it will be increasing prices on select motorcycles in its range from January 1, 2024. The company did not disclose the quantum of the price increment but did say that a rise in operational costs prompted the hike. The Italian motorcycle maker retails nearly its complete lineup in India starting with the Scrambler 803 to the Panigale V4 SP2.

Ducati said prices will be increased on select motorcycles and variants with effect from January 1, 2024

Ducati further said that the updated prices will come into effect on the selected models and variants across all dealerships. The brand has outlets located in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata.

The new prices will be effective across all Ducati showrooms in India. The company has outlets in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad and Kolkata

Speaking about the price rise, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director -Ducati India said, “Due to an increase in operational and other costs related to production, this price correction will be introduced across the product range while maintaining the brand’s luxury positioning in the premium motorcycle segment. Ducati stands for style, sophistication, and performance and is committed to deliver on these values, through sophisticated products and world-class client experiences."

2023 was a rather eventful year for Ducati in India with the brand bringing multiple motorcycles to the market and a stellar year in motorsport. It kicked off the year with the deliveries of the DesertX, followed by the Ducati Monster 30 Anniversario, Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour and the new DesertX Rally. The premium motorcycle maker also signed actor Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador.

Globally, the manufacturer brought the new Ducati Multistrada V4 RS, the all-new Hypermotard 698 Mono, and the Panigale V4 SP2 30 Anniversario 916. The Italian marquee is gearing up to unveil a mystery motorcycle on December 8 and the upcoming offering should make its way to India sometime next year.

Ducati’s motorsport activities also ended on a high with the brand clinching the 2023 MotoGP Constructors’ Championship title, while its riders won the championship titles in MotoGP and WSBK respectively.

First Published Date: 07 Dec 2023, 21:17 PM IST
TAGS: Multistrada V4 Monster Ducati Ducati Ducati India Ducati price hike Ducati Panigale V4 Ducati DesertX Ducati Scrambler Icon
