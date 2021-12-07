Ducati opens registrations for DRE Dream Tour of 2022

Ducati India on Tuesday announced the dates for its 2022 DRE Dream Tour – The Multistrada V4 Experience, which is slated to take place in January 2022. The upcoming DRE will take the Ducati riders to the exploration of the state of Rajasthan.

(Also Read: Ducati DesertX is all set for global premiere on December 9: All details here)

“We are glad to kick start 2022 in style with our Dream Tour – the Multistrada V4 Experience, in Rajasthan. At Ducati, we consider Ducatisti as our extended family and I’m extremely excited for this Dream Tour as I’ll myself be riding as a Ducatisti on the Multistrada V4! The idea is to give the participants a unique glimpse into the Rajasthan culture and provide them an opportunity to experience the Multistrada V4 in its ideal environment, showcasing its strong pedigree of adventure touring, and I can’t wait, " shared Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India.

(Also Read: Ducati introduces new 2022 apparel collection for motorcycle enthusiasts)

The event is slated to begin on January 18th and will span 6 days and 5 nights till 23rd January. Ducati riders will begin the journey from Delhi, steering towards sand dunes of Bikaner, Jaisalmer via Longewala, and further to Osian via Khichan and Mandwa, and then routing back to New Delhi. Ducati riders will be covering a total of 2,100 kilometers.

The company has already commenced the bookings for DRE 2022 starting from today and will be accepting reservations until January 8th. For a Twin sharing package, the company is asking ₹35,000, while the single room package has been priced at ₹48,000. This is a special ‘Early Bird Cost’ that is applicable until December 28th, after which the pricing will be revised.