8 upcoming Ducati motorcycles that will launch in India in 2024

Ducati will launch 8 new motorcycles in 2024 in the Indian market.
The brand will first be launching the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini in the first quarter of 2024.
Then there will be the DesertX Rally which is a hardcore version of the DesertX
It will be followed by Hypermotard 698 Mono
Then there will be the Streetfighter V4
The first launch of Quarter 4 will be the Multistrada V4 RS
Then there will be Diavel for Bentley which will come to India in limited numbers.
Bookings for the motorcycles are alredy opened at Ducati dealerships.
Prices of some models will be announced from the 2nd week of January.