Driving on national highways could become expensive from 1st April. Here’s why

Travelling on national highways could become a little more expensive from April 1 this year. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is set to increase toll rates by 5 per cent. At the same time, the monthly pass can also be increased from 10 to 20 rupees.

NHAI increases toll tax every financial year. The increase in toll tax after the FASTAG imperative will increase the burden on the common people along with the transporters.

According to reports, at least three toll plazas in Gorakhpur are expected to hike from 5 to 30 rupees. A departmental officer is expected to send a proposal regarding the increase on the basis of toll collection of Nayansar, Tenua and Sherpur Chamarah. Along with this, regular commuters too is likely to face the burden of increased toll. It is believed that the monthly toll may also increase by 10 to 20 rupees.

Project director CM Dwivedi of NHAI Gorakhpur zone says that toll tax increases every financial year. The new rates will be applicable from 1st April. The proposal for increase is being sent to the headquarters.

While the FASTag electronic toll collection system promises to reduce waiting time at toll plazas drastically, it is also expected to bring down fuel consumption to a large extent. Recently, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had estimated that India will save around ₹20,000 crore every year on petrol and diesel if all the vehicles start using FASTags for travel on national highways.

"Making FASTags mandatory for highway users for collection of electronic toll has significantly reduced delays at toll plazas. This will result in a significant saving to the tune of ₹20,000 crore per annum on fuel cost," Gadkari was quoted by news agency PTI.

FASTags were made compulsory for all vehicles to pay user fee at national highway toll plazas from February 16. Since then, toll collection through electronic mode has witnessed manifold growth. According to the NHAI, FASTags have helped its daily toll collection shoot up to ₹104 crore.