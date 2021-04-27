The world around us has changed drastically in the last one year. Especially in the light of the destructive second wave of Coronavirus pandemic is making people do things they never did. The auto industry and the automakers are no different from this trend. The companies that are supposed to encourage people to promote mobility are urging people to remain at home. (Also Read: Lockdown-like restrictions to hit vehicle demand for some time: Tata Motors) Mercedes-Benz India and Volvo Cars India took to Twitter to appeal to the car owners not to travel unnecessarily. The German luxury carmaker has tweeted, "Hey Mercedes, navigate to the living room. While we continue to recover from the pandemic, Mercedes-Benz India implores you to choose the safety of your homes for your next adventure. Please venture out only if you need to #MercFromHome." Hey Mercedes, navigate to the living room. While we continue to recover from the pandemic, Mercedes-Benz India implores you to choose the safety of your homes for your next adventure. Please venture out only if you need to #MercFromHome pic.twitter.com/5XIbCPAK6A — Mercedes-Benz India (@MercedesBenzInd) April 27, 2021 Another luxury car manufacturer present in India, Volvo has tweeted a similar message addressing the car owners. The Swedish luxury carmaker has tweeted, "From Volvo Cars India, we hope you and your loved ones are staying safe, and at home. We urge you take all safety precautions for everyone’s safety. #StaySafe" From Volvo Cars India, we hope you and your loved ones are staying safe, and at home. We urge you take all safety precautions for everyone’s safety.#StaySafe pic.twitter.com/IPxuU1dE2A — Volvo Cars India (@volvocarsin) April 27, 2021

In the light of the current Covid scenario, several states across the country including Delhi, Karnakata, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh have announced either lockdowns or travel restrictions to minimise the spread of the Covid-19 cases that have witnessed a massive surge in the last few days dur9ing the second wave of the pandemic.

Till date, more than 17.3 million people in India have been contaminated by the Covid-19 virus, and more than 195,000 people have lost their lives. The second wave of the pandemic has been impacting more people than the first wave. Across the country, more than 3.5 lakh people have been contaminated for five consecutive days.

During the second wave of the pandemic, the hospitals and authorities are facing an acute shortage of oxygen that has been resulting in many deaths.

In such a scenario, the government and authorities are asking people not to go outside without dire necessity. Unnecessary travelling is being discouraged by auto industry and other sectors as well.