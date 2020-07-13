Diesel price in the national capital on Sunday inched towards the ₹81 per litre-mark following a rate hike after a four-day hiatus.

Diesel price on Sunday was increased by 16 paise per litre, according to a price notification of state-owned oil marketing companies.

This took the retail selling price to ₹80.94 per litre in the national capital -- the highest ever.

There has been no change in petrol price for almost two weeks, and it continues to be priced at ₹80.43 per litre.

(Also read: Drop in petrol, diesel price gap to fuel buyers' shift towards petrol cars: ICRA)

Rates vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

While diesel price was last revised on July 7, petrol rates were last changed on June 29.

In the last five weeks, diesel price has increased on 24 occasions while petrol rates have risen 21 times.

(Also read: Petrol, diesel prices on a high: Why CNG cars make more sense than ever before)

The cumulative increase since the oil companies started the cycle on June 7 totals to ₹9.17 for petrol and ₹11.55 for diesel.

In Mumbai, petrol is priced at ₹87.19 -- unchanged since June 29, while diesel rate was hiked to ₹79.17 litre from ₹79.05.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.