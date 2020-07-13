Home > Auto > News > Diesel price nears 81-mark in Delhi after being increased by 16 paise

Diesel price in the national capital on Sunday inched towards the 81 per litre-mark following a rate hike after a four-day hiatus.

Diesel price on Sunday was increased by 16 paise per litre, according to a price notification of state-owned oil marketing companies.

This took the retail selling price to 80.94 per litre in the national capital -- the highest ever.

There has been no change in petrol price for almost two weeks, and it continues to be priced at 80.43 per litre.

Rates vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

While diesel price was last revised on July 7, petrol rates were last changed on June 29.

In the last five weeks, diesel price has increased on 24 occasions while petrol rates have risen 21 times.

The cumulative increase since the oil companies started the cycle on June 7 totals to 9.17 for petrol and 11.55 for diesel.

In Mumbai, petrol is priced at 87.19 -- unchanged since June 29, while diesel rate was hiked to 79.17 litre from 79.05.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

