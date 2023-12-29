Delhi's New Year traffic advisory warns against stunts, drunk driving and more

Delhi Traffic Police will crack down on any kind of traffic violations on New Year's eve. The police, while issuing traffic advisory for the weekend, urged commuters and those going out for New Year celebrations to follow traffic rules or be penalised. Delhi Police will deploy 2,500 personnel to maintain traffic, 250 teams to check drunken driving on New Year's eve, as well as 450 motorcycle-borne cops to for mobile checking. The police will also set up check posts at different parts of the national capital during this period.

Delhi Traffic Police has also issued advisory on roads to avoid, diversions as well as parking solutions for commuters on New Year's eve. Around 2,500 police personnel have been tasked to keep strict vigil on traffic during the weekend.

Delhi Police will use alcometres on New Year's eve to check drunk drivers. SS Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (traffic), said hidden cameras will also be used to check traffic violations. "Dangerous driving and stunt riding will not be tolerated. Vehicles will be towed away if found parked improperly. Around 450 motorcycles will also be positioned at different places," he said. The police will also be ready to catch bike stunts and hooliganism on the New Year's eve. "I will not allow any motorcycle rider showing stunt or triple riding at any cost. Our teams will impound motorcycle immediately if anyone found guilty and strict action will be ensured," said Joy Tirkey, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast).

Another police officer said that Delhi Police will also monitor traffic violations.. The police has urged people not to indulge in racing, avoid triple-riding on two-wheelers, riding without helmets, reckless and dangerous driving as well as overspeeding.

Roads to avoid in Delhi on New Year's eve

The traffic advisory issued by Delhi Police has details on the roads where traffic jams are expected. It has advised commuters to use alternative routes during the weekend to avoid congestion. Delhi Police will keep eye an eye on traffic around restaurants and malls besides other public places on New Year’s eve. Popular places with high footfall, like Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar, Hauz Khas, South Extension markets, will be monitored closely.

Delhi Police has said that vehicles will not be allowed towards Connaught Place beyond Mandi House, Bengali Market, North foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover, Minto Road, Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk, RK Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg Crossing, Gole Market GPO, Patel Chowk, KG Marg, Feroze Shah Road Crossing, Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane, and Windsor Place from 8 pm on Sunday till the New Year celebrations end on Monday morning. Vehicles will not be allowed even on outer circle of Connaught Place without a valid pass.

Parking spots in Delhi on New Year's eve

Parking is likely to become an issue over the weekend with thousands of vehicles expected to be out during New Year's eve. Police has advised people to park their vehicles near Gole Dak Khana, near Patel Chowk on Rakab Ganj Road, near Mandi House on Copernicus Marg up to Baroda House, near Minto Road on DD Upadhaya Marg and Press Road area, near Panchkuian Road on RK Ashram Marg, Chitragupta Road and Basant Road towards Paharganj, near KG Marg-Ferozshah Road crossing near Bengali market, near Windsor Place, near Gole Market at Peshwa Road. Parking space in Connaught Place will be limited and will be offered on a first come first serve basis. Vehicles parked improperly or at unauthorised places will be towed away.

Traffic diversions in Delhi on New Year's eve

Delhi Police has also shared possible diversions on New Year's eve anticipating high traffic movement. It has advised commuters heading to the New Delhi Railway Station from south can take Ram Manohar Lohiya Park Street-Mandir Marg-Rani Jhansi Road-Jhandewalan-Desh Bandhu Gupta Road, GPO-Kali Bari Marg-Mandir Marg-Rani Jhansi Road-Jhandewalan-Desh Bandhu Gupta Road to avoid traffic jam.

Commuters moving between north and south Delhi have been urged to use Ring Road from ISBT to Ashram or via Delhi Gate, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Mathura Road to reach Ashram and via vice-versa or via ISBT, Rani Jhansi Marg, Panchkuian Road, Mandir Marg, Park Street, Mother Teresa Crescent Road or via Rani Jhansi Marg, Panchkuian Road, Hanuman Murti, Ring Road.

Commuters have also been urged to avoid Najafgarh Road, Dwarka Mor to Zakhira flyover and Outer Ring Road from Janak Puri to Peeragarh Chowk in west Delhi. In west Delhi, traffic will be diverted towards the roundabout in Punjabi Bagh, then left turn on Rohtak Road towards Paschim Puri. Commuters from east Delhi heading towards west are advised to take Ring Road, Bhairon Road, Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, R/A R.M.L, Park Street, Shankar Road. Stretches like Press Enclave Road Saket, Firoz Gandhi Marg and Veer Savarkar Marg, Bhisham Pitamah Marg should be avoided.

For commuetrs heading to the airport, police has advised to avoid Ring Road between Moti Bagh and Safdarjung Hospital and use RTR Aurobindo Marg and Brig Hoshiyar Singh Marg instead.

