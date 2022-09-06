HT Auto
Home Auto News Delhiites Favour Transition To Evs By Last Mile Delivery, E Commerce Companies

Delhiites favour transition to EVs by last-mile delivery, e-commerce companies

The Delhi government has set a deadline of April 30, 2030 for the complete transition of ICE vehicles to electric vehicles (EV) among e-commerce, delivery and transport logistics service providers.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Sep 2022, 11:38 AM
File photo used for representational purpose only (Bloomberg)
File photo used for representational purpose only (Bloomberg)
File photo used for representational purpose only (Bloomberg)
File photo used for representational purpose only

Consumers in Delhi are strongly in favour of the government's proposed aggregator scheme, under which last-mile delivery and e-commerce companies are supposed to switch to electric vehicles in a time-bound transition, a survey noted. As per the scheme, the government has set a deadline of April 30, 2030 for the complete transition of Internal Combustion Engines (ICE) to electric vehicles (EV) among e-commerce, delivery and transport logistics service providers.

The survey was commissioned by the Sustainable Mobility Network and conducted by CMSR Consultants. It showed that 80 per cent of the 1,508 respondents in Delhi attributed last-mile delivery vehicles as one of the reasons for rising air pollution in the city. 95.2 per cent of the respondents agreed that a switch to EVs by delivery companies is important for addressing air pollution issues and mitigating climate change, the survey revealed.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Delhi govt to construct elevated road, flyover, underpass to reduce traffic)

The survey was conducted through a mix of offline on-ground interviews - constituting 70% of respondents and online survey responses including 30% of respondents in Delhi. The survey also found that an overwhelming majority of respondents - 91% - believe that proactive action and transition by one company can encourage others and bring rapid change in the sector.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Delhi has been at the forefront of electric mobility transition in the country and the city is aiming to become the first to have 8,000 electric buses as part of its public transport fleet. Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, said his government plans to achieve 80 per cent electrification of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTV) fleet within the next three years. Recently, the national capital added 97 more electric buses delivered by Tata Motors. These buses will operate under the jurisdiction of the DTC. 50 of them will be stationed at Rajghat depot. Each bus takes around 40 minutes to fully recharge.

 

First Published Date: 06 Sep 2022, 11:34 AM IST
TAGS: electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Shellios Technolabs, a start-up by Amit Pathak who began working on the helmet in 2016.
This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot
File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023

Trending this Week

Keeway has already opened bookings for the V302C.
2022 Keeway V302C Cruiser India Launched Today : Check Price, Features, Colours
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
Alto sits at the base of Maruti Suzuki lineup but Celerio also has a compelling price point.
Maruti Alto K10 vs Maruti Celerio: Which budget car fits your budget
Hero Electric (left) is the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India, followed by Okinawa (centre). Ather Energy (right) has seen major jump in sales in August after launching the 450X Gen 3 model last month.
Top 5 EV two-wheeler brands: Hero hits 10,000 sales mark as Ather overtakes Ola

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Centre plans to ban seat belt alarm stoppers after Cyrus Mistry's death
Centre plans to ban seat belt alarm stoppers after Cyrus Mistry's death
Surging fuel costs sending second-hand EV prices skyrocketing in US: Study
Surging fuel costs sending second-hand EV prices skyrocketing in US: Study
Tesla hiring business development manager in Thailand as EV demand rises
Tesla hiring business development manager in Thailand as EV demand rises
In Pics: Mahindra XUV400 design features revealed
In Pics: Mahindra XUV400 design features revealed
‘People think back-seaters don’t need belt': Nitin Gadkari on need for seatbelts
‘People think back-seaters don’t need belt': Nitin Gadkari on need for seatbelts

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city