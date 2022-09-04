HT Auto
Delhi govt to construct elevated road, flyover, underpass to reduce traffic

A two-lane flyover from Azadpur to Tripolia Gate will have a length of about 2.2 kilometre, decongesting traffic between Central Delhi and North Delhi.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Sep 2022, 10:28 AM
File photo of heavy traffic in New Delhi used for representational purpose only (PTI)
In order to reduce traffic congestion in the national capital, the Delhi government will construct an elevated road, a flyover and an underpass in the city. An elevated road will be built on G T Road between Azadpur and Rani Jhansi Road intersection while a double-deck flyover will be built on one part of this road. Vehicles will operate on its lower deck while metro trains will operate on its upper deck, an official statement said.

A total fund of 266.89 crore has been kept aside for the project, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC). An underpass will be constructed at Loni Chowk and a flyover will be constructed between Nand Nagri and Gagan Cinema to reduce traffic congestion in northeast Delhi.

(Also read | Delhi govt seeks public feedback on app-based bus aggregators scheme)

The two projects will come at a cost of 341.2 crore, Sisodia said in the EFC meeting. He added that the Delhi Metro and PWD will work together on this project, which "will reduce the cost of construction work by about 150 crore".

The two-lane flyover from Azadpur to Tripolia Gate will have a length of about 2.2 kilometre and will decongest the traffic between Central Delhi and North Delhi. The elevated road will help in eliminating the traffic problem and increase road capacity.

Alongside these projects, a 1.4-km-long double-decker flyover is being built between Bhajanpura and Yamuna Vihar. The flyover is being built between Mandoli Junction and Gagan Cinema Junction and will make Nand Nagri T-Junction and Gagan T-Junction signal free.

The total length of the flyover will be 1.3 km and it will have six lanes. The total length of the Loni Chowk underpass will be 500 metres and it will have four lanes. 

(with inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: 04 Sep 2022, 10:15 AM IST
TAGS: Delhi traffic
