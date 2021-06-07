Delhi witnessed traffic jams on the very first day of unlock today. Reports of long queues of vehicles at critical points like ITO, ISBT and Kashmere Gate started to come in as more vehicles started plying on the roads of the national capital.

Traffic piled up at Delhi's ITO crossing as migrant workers started to return back to the national capital. Vehicles were seen standing in long queues in one of the videos posted by news agency ANI this morning. Several others also complained about traffic jams in areas like ISBT, Kashmere Gate as well.

SN Shrivastava, Police Commissioner of Delhi, was quoted by ANI saying, "Unlock may have happened but public must exercise caution. People must remember that the impact of the disease (Covid-19) has gone down but the disease is still out there. We have removed barricades to ease movement of traffic."



