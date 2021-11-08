Delhi Traffic Police issues nearly 20,000 challans to e-rickshaws in 10 months

In a special drive to discourage electric rickshaw drivers from violating basic rules, the Delhi Traffic Police issued 19,591 challans from January to October this year. The action was taken against e-rickshaws over improper parking, driving in ‘no entry zone’ or without license and exceeding the number of passengers, among other violations.

As per official data, out of the total number of challans issued to electric rickshaws during this period, the maximum number of challans were issued in Western Range - 14,580, followed by 2,802 challans in New Delhi Range and 2,209 challans in Southern Range of the state's traffic police.

An analysis of the data of the three traffic ranges for the mentioned period showed that 11,983 challans were issued for improper parking, 5,546 challans for driving in ‘no entry zone’ while 2,062 were issued for other violations related to registration certificate (RC), license, wrong side driving, exceeding passenger limit or dangerous driving.

During the same period, the Delhi Traffic Police impounded 31,723 e-rickshaws in the three ranges. The maximum of 554 such vehicles were impounded in the west, followed by 124 in southern Range and the least in New Delhi Range - 45, as per the official data.

The data included action taken by the Delhi traffic police both through Virtual Online Challan Application (VoCA) and e-challan machine. However, as per Deputy Commissioner of Traffic (West) Ghanshyam Bansal, there has been a lot of improvement in the last six months. “Maximum prosecutions have also instilled discipline among the e-rickshaw drivers who otherwise added congestion and affected the traffic flow," he said, PTI reported.

Elaborating on the improvements, the officer said that the special drive has led to reduction in congestion, traffic snarls and also averted accidents as now pedestrians get enough space to move around without the worry of an e-rickshaw passing by carelessly.

(with inputs from PTI)