Do you dread parking your car? These five technologies can make it stress-free
- Parking assistants such as Reverse camera, Park Distance Control and Rear Traffic Alert make it easier and convenient for drivers to park their vehicles.
Parking a car can be a hassle, especially when one has to park it in a tight space or if the parking area is uneven. Even finding a parking spot becomes a separate problem to deal with. As per a recent survey conducted in Australia, and posted by Skoda Auto, 79 per cent of drivers said they suffer from some kind of stress or discomfort when parking their cars.
Almost sixty per cent respondents said longitudinal parking is the most stressful of all. Some worry about scratching or hitting surrounding cars or holding up others. That's the reason why cars have parking assistants which are usually constituted of sensors and cameras. Here are five such vehicle technologies that make parking stress-free.
Park Distance Control
Most cars today have this technology which uses ultrasound sensors located in the rear or in the front bumper that can transmit and receive waves. They can see an obstacle that human eyes cannot and the beeping inside the car speeds up when the car approaches it. When the obstacle is just fifteen centimetres away, the car stops. This technology first originated in the 1970s as an aid for the blind while the first sensors in car bumpers appeared in 1982.
Reverse parking camera
Reversing cameras became popular inside cars after 2000. The technology uses a wide-angle camera placed at the rear of the car and transmits the image to a display on the dashboard. It often also displays guide lines that show the ideal path to park the vehicle.
Rear Traffic Alert
This technology helps the driver safely exit a perpendicular parking space by using sensors located on the rear bumper. If another car approaches the vehicle, lights on-board computer or an audible signal make an indication. Active braking also intervenes when needed.
Automatic parking
First introduced in 2003, this smart assistant has been evolving ever since. The technology uses sensors and cameras to determine whether there is enough space between parked cars for your vehicle to drive past. With advancement in technology, today the parking assistant can reverse precisely in multiple manoeuvres, park in perpendicular spaces and also automatically exit from a parking space.
Remote parking
This technology will be the next evolution in car parking where a vehicle will park completely by itself. This will even take care of turning the steering wheel, applying the accelerator and brake, gear shifting and even engaging the handbrake. All that the driver will have to do is to press and hold a button and the car will take care of everything. Some cars can already park like this without the driver sitting inside.