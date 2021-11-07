Do you dread parking your car? These five technologies can make it stress-free

Parking a car can be a hassle, especially when one has to park it in a tight space or if the parking area is uneven. Even finding a parking spot becomes a separate problem to deal with. As per a recent survey conducted in Australia, and posted by Skoda Auto, 79 per cent of drivers said they suffer from some kind of stress or discomfort when parking their cars.

Almost sixty per cent respondents said longitudinal parking is the most stressful of all. Some worry about scratching or hitting surrounding cars or holding up others. That's the reason why cars have parking assistants which are usually constituted of sensors and cameras. Here are five such vehicle technologies that make parking stress-free.