Delhi traffic alert today: Routes to avoid as Congress protest organized

Some routes to avoid in Delhi between 7 am and 12 pm today include Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction and Man Singh Road Junction.

The Traffic Police department of the national capital has issued advisory for motorists to avoid using certain roads in the city for commuting between 7am and 12pm due to some special arrangements. It has said that traffic movement will not be permitted on these roads. In a series of three tweets, the Delhi Traffic Police mentioned that commuters must avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction and Q-point Junction.

Other routes to avoid during these hours of the day include Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction and Man Singh Road Junction. Due to special traffic arrangements, inwards movement of buses will also be restricted on certain routes in the national capital. These routes include Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk and Prithviraj Road.

In its third tweet, the Delhi Traffic Police mentioned that motorists must avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath and Man Singh Road between the mentioned hours due to special arrangements being made on these routes. “Traffic movement will not be possible on these roads," the tweet noted.

These arrangements and advisory come ahead of the proposed march by the Congress leaders in the national capital, in support of their leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case pertaining to the National-herald AJL issue.

Ahead of the march, the Delhi Police has also imposed section 144 CrPC in the areas around the party headquarters at Akbar Road. Police officials have also allegedly barricaded all entry points to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters, preventing the entry and exit of people.

The Congress party has planned to march from its party headquarters to the ED office while holding 'satyagrahas' outside the ED offices in states in solidarity with Gandhi.

