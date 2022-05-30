HT Auto
Home Auto News Automated Fitness Tests For Commercial Vehicles In Delhi Begins

Automated fitness tests for commercial vehicles in Delhi begins

The automated fitness tests are mandatory for all commercial vehicles as part of the Centre's new Vehicle Scrappage Policy. It mandates commercial vehicles to undergo such test after 15 years in service.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 May 2022, 11:56 AM
Delhi Transport department has started automated fitness tests of commercial vehicles like buses and trucks. (HT_PRINT)
Delhi Transport department has started automated fitness tests of commercial vehicles like buses and trucks. (HT_PRINT)
Delhi Transport department has started automated fitness tests of commercial vehicles like buses and trucks. (HT_PRINT)
Delhi Transport department has started automated fitness tests of commercial vehicles like buses and trucks.

Automated fitness tests for commercial vehicles like buses and trucks have begun in the national capital. The transport department in Delhi has been started as part of the Centre's Vehicle Scrappage Policy which mandates commercial vehicles to undergo such fitness tests which have been plying on road for 15 years or more.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

The automated fitness tests for buses and trucks in Delhi will reduce human intervention in the process and uses device instead. It check the noise levels and pollution using a probe through the emission pipe. After successful completion of the automated testing process, a certificate will be issued for each vehicle. The fitness certificate will be valid for one year.

The national vehicle scrappage policy came into effect from April this year. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) notification, the renewal of certificate of fitness for public and commercial vehicles, like bus or truck, older than 15 years will also cost eight times more than it is currently. The renewal fee may range between 10,000 and 12,500.

Ashish Kundra, Delhi Transport Commissioner, said, “Automated fitness test for buses and trucks...pollution, health of engine and other parameters. High noise levels indicate that there is structurally a problem in the vehicle. There is also a mechanism to check the centering of the vehicle. Its speed governors and headlights are checked as well."

Earlier, such fitness tests requires a team of experts, including a foreman, to do the job under the supervision of an officer from the transport department. It used to be outsourced to an agency.

The Delhi transport department will soon float tenders to set up similar automated testing centres for small commercial vehicles like three-wheelers and taxis. Currently, fitness tests for other commercial vehicles like auto-rickshaws and taxis are done manually at a testing centre is located in Burari, Delhi.

 

First Published Date: 30 May 2022, 11:56 AM IST
TAGS: automated fitness test DTC Delhi Transport Corporation Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Representational image of rendered Creta N Line by SDESYN
Hyundai Creta N Line officially teased, likely to launch in India
The new Darth Vader edition model comes with a menacing-looking black paint scheme with red accents for a sporty appeal.
Yamaha XMax 250cc Darth Vader edition launched: Key highlights
Honda CR-V's new generation avatar has become sharper and sportier than the outgoing model.
Honda teases new CR-V with hybrid powertrain ahead of nearing debut
The Greta Harper ZX Series-I comes with reverse drive mode, 3-speed drive mode, LED digital instrument cluster display, and keyless start.
Greta Harper ZX Series-I electric scooter launched in India at 41,999

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Maruti Brezza old vs new: Key changes expected in the facelift version
Maruti Brezza old vs new: Key changes expected in the facelift version
Audi wins 50th edition of 24-hour endurance race at Nurburgring
Audi wins 50th edition of 24-hour endurance race at Nurburgring
Tata Tiago CNG vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG: Spec comparison
Tata Tiago CNG vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG: Spec comparison
How to renew driving license in Delhi? Step-by-step guide
How to renew driving license in Delhi? Step-by-step guide
All-new Nissan Z becomes official safety car for 2022 Super GT race series
All-new Nissan Z becomes official safety car for 2022 Super GT race series

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city