Delhi Police to partner FM radio channels to air live traffic updates

The Delhi Police is looking to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with FM radio channels to give live traffic updates to commuters about congestions and diversions in the national capital. The traffic information will be taken from the ranges and forwarded to the public relations officer (PRO) to further pass it to the FM channel, Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Singh told PTI.

The city has over 1.22 crore registered vehicles in the national capital and many people listen to FM channels while driving their vehicles. The Delhi Police aims to enhance their reach to more and more commuters, keeping them informed about the traffic situation, with the help of radio.

The commuters will also get information of VVIP moments, special arrangements, dharna, protests, etc. so that they can plan their routes accordingly. 'We have opted for this medium as we feel it is very convenient for us and the commuters," said Singh.

The Public Interface Unit (PIU) of the traffic police gets details from all the ranges in the city about the traffic congestions or jams in the respective areas. This information is then passed on to the PRO who will in turn share it with the FM channels for the broadcast. The commuters will also be suggested about the diversions on the particular routes.

Though the Delhi Traffic Police regularly updates the traffic situation in the city via their Twitter channel, the reach is limited as not everyone is on Twitter. “But people do listen to FM channels and they can get the live updates about their routes if there is any change in it," a senior police officer told PTI. Adding to this, Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said, “This is another step of reaching out to the citizens of the national capital."

