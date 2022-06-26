HT Auto
Home Auto News Delhi Lg Directs Reconstitution Of District Road Safety Committees

Delhi LG directs reconstitution of district road safety committees

District road safety committees will ensure forensic investigation for all mass fatality crashes.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Jun 2022, 01:16 PM
India reports more than 3.5 lakh road accidents every year. (HT_PRINT)
India reports more than 3.5 lakh road accidents every year. (HT_PRINT)
India reports more than 3.5 lakh road accidents every year. (HT_PRINT)
India reports more than 3.5 lakh road accidents every year.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has issued directions for the reconstitution of district road safety committees with the mandate to carry out periodic reviews of road accidents in their respective jurisdictions, claims a report PTI. The report also says that the reconstitution has been ordered in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

(Also Read: Bharat NCAP tests to start next year. Here's how safety ratings will be decided)

The District Road Safety Committee will meet at least fortnightly on a virtual platform and meet physically at least once a month at a venue prescribed by the chairman, that is the district magistrate, claims the report. Minutes of the meeting will be made public on the district website within 48 hours of the meeting and also be uploaded on the MoRTH portal.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Alto (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto
796 cc | Petrol | Manual | 22.05 kmpl
₹3.15 - 4.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹5.58 - 9.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹10 - 17.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual | 10.01 kmpl
₹29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Datsun Redi-go (HT Auto photo)
Datsun Redi-go
799 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.71 kmpl
₹3.58 - 4.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.4 kmpl
₹3.78 - 5.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The committee has the district magistrate as the chairman and members including the deputy commissioner of police, chief district medical officer, executive engineers of road owning agencies, representative of MoRTH, NHAI project director, executive of municipal bodies, at least one civil society organisation working on road safety, and district transport officer.

This committee is also assigned to develop a district road safety plan. Apart from that, it will also ensure forensic investigation for all mass fatality crashes and optimal positioning of ambulances to help improve response time and handover time to hospitals, claims the report. The committee will have to publish road accident data on monthly basis in the public domain on the district website portal and the MoRTH portal.

India is one of the countries with an alarmingly high number of road accidents. A huge number of people die every year due to these road accidents, while a larger number of people become critically injured due to road accidents. The MoRTH and the Delhi government have been emphasising on road safety and ascertaining the reasons behind fatal accidents. One of the steps already implemented to curb road accidents is bus lane drive.

First Published Date: 26 Jun 2022, 01:16 PM IST
TAGS: road accident
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
File photo used for representational purpose.
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online
Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only
Delhi urges Haryana to check old vehicles entering capital; help curb pollution

Trending this Week

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been renamed as Brezza.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza bookings now open. Check details here
Tesla's toxic workplace culture has caused financial harm and irreparable damage to the company's reputation, claims the lawsuit against Elon Musk.
Elon Musk faces a new lawsuit from Tesla investor over workplace discrimination
Screengrab of the teaser video of 2022 Maruti Brezza showing the electric sunroof
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza teased; first-ever model from the brand to get sunroof
The Kia Carens is a well-rounded package which offers all the features of a high-end car at a price point that is easy on the pocket.
Kia Carens review: The car that truly goes an extra mile!
Cristiano Ronaldo was not inside his Bugatti Veyron supercar at the time of the crash.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Bugatti Veyron supercar worth £1.7 million crashes in Spain

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Mahindra Scorpio-N launching tomorrow: Know its expected price
Mahindra Scorpio-N launching tomorrow: Know its expected price
Mini sending a car-sized puzzle to customers: Know the reason
Mini sending a car-sized puzzle to customers: Know the reason
Toyota Hyryder teased again ahead of launch, alloy wheels design revealed
Toyota Hyryder teased again ahead of launch, alloy wheels design revealed
Ford's Spain plant to make EVs based on next-gen electric vehicle architecture
Ford's Spain plant to make EVs based on next-gen electric vehicle architecture
College group dances to music played on Ola S1 escooter, Bhavish Aggarwal reacts
College group dances to music played on Ola S1 escooter, Bhavish Aggarwal reacts

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city