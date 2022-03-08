HT Auto
Home Auto News Delhi Govt Seeks Advice From Public Over Making Pucc Mandatory At Petrol Pumps

Delhi govt seeks advice from public over making PUCC mandatory at petrol pumps

Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai has said that the policy of making PUCC mandatory at petrol pumps will help ensure that polluting vehicles do not ply in the city.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Mar 2022, 09:35 AM
File photo showing the checking of the Pollution Certificate of a vehicle before refueling petrol in New Delhi. (ANI)
File photo showing the checking of the Pollution Certificate of a vehicle before refueling petrol in New Delhi. (ANI)
Delhi govt seeks advice from public over making PUCC mandatory at petrol pumps
File photo showing the checking of the Pollution Certificate of a vehicle before refueling petrol in New Delhi. (ANI)
File photo showing the checking of the Pollution Certificate of a vehicle before refueling petrol in New Delhi.

The Delhi government has sought suggestions from the residents of the city over making the Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) compulsory for refueling purpose at petrol pumps across the capital in order to tackle air pollution. A draft notification in this regard was issued by the city government's environment department on March 3.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The draft notification directed all the dealers of petrol/ diesel/ CNG pumps to dispense or sell petrol/ diesel/ CNG to motor vehicles only on production of valid PUCC with immediate effect in order to control vehicular tail pipe emissions. Earlier in January, the city government had announced that it will put a draft policy in public domain to make a valid PUCC mandatory for refueling vehicles.

The city's Environment Minister Gopal Rai has said that the policy will help ensure that polluting vehicles do not ply in Delhi, helping the air get cleaner and the city greener. 

(Also read | Delhi cracks down on old diesel vehicles: Five options for your ageing car)

The draft notification further stated that the Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Indraprastha Gas Limited, Reliance Industries Limited (Reliance Petroleum), and other petrol/diesel/ CNG pumps/stations and Commissioner, Transport Department, Delhi will be responsible for implementing the directions in letter and spirit.

If found violating these directions, there can be serious penalty against the violators. "The violation of the directions issued under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 or the rules made there under shall be punishable under Section 15 of the said Act which includes imprisonment up to five years and / or with fine which may extend to Rs. One Lakh or with both," the draft notification read.

The notification further stated that the enforcement of pollution norms has been found to be more efficacious when targeted at petrol pumps.

(with inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: 08 Mar 2022, 09:33 AM IST
TAGS: pollution certificate air pollution Delhi
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Okinawa Okhi 90 teased again ahead of launch. Check details
Okinawa Okhi 90 teased again ahead of launch. Check details
Kia launches ‘MyKia’ app for enhanced digital sales and service outreach
Kia launches ‘MyKia’ app for enhanced digital sales and service outreach
US EV tax bill favouring General Motors, Ford to undergo review by Senate
US EV tax bill favouring General Motors, Ford to undergo review by Senate
Delhi govt seeks advice from public over making PUCC mandatory at petrol pumps
Delhi govt seeks advice from public over making PUCC mandatory at petrol pumps
2022 Lexus NX 350h SUV to launch in India tomorrow: Price expectations
2022 Lexus NX 350h SUV to launch in India tomorrow: Price expectations

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city