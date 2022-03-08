Delhi govt seeks advice from public over making PUCC mandatory at petrol pumps

Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai has said that the policy of making PUCC mandatory at petrol pumps will help ensure that polluting vehicles do not ply in the city.

The Delhi government has sought suggestions from the residents of the city over making the Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) compulsory for refueling purpose at petrol pumps across the capital in order to tackle air pollution. A draft notification in this regard was issued by the city government's environment department on March 3.

The draft notification directed all the dealers of petrol/ diesel/ CNG pumps to dispense or sell petrol/ diesel/ CNG to motor vehicles only on production of valid PUCC with immediate effect in order to control vehicular tail pipe emissions. Earlier in January, the city government had announced that it will put a draft policy in public domain to make a valid PUCC mandatory for refueling vehicles.

The city's Environment Minister Gopal Rai has said that the policy will help ensure that polluting vehicles do not ply in Delhi, helping the air get cleaner and the city greener.

The draft notification further stated that the Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Indraprastha Gas Limited, Reliance Industries Limited (Reliance Petroleum), and other petrol/diesel/ CNG pumps/stations and Commissioner, Transport Department, Delhi will be responsible for implementing the directions in letter and spirit.

If found violating these directions, there can be serious penalty against the violators. "The violation of the directions issued under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 or the rules made there under shall be punishable under Section 15 of the said Act which includes imprisonment up to five years and / or with fine which may extend to Rs. One Lakh or with both," the draft notification read.

The notification further stated that the enforcement of pollution norms has been found to be more efficacious when targeted at petrol pumps.

