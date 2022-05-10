HT Auto
Delhi govt fines 15 private buses during lane discipline enforcement drive

The Delhi Transport Department has strictly started enforcing lane discipline for buses and goods carriers from April 1.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 May 2022, 07:54 AM
Under the bus lane enforcement drive, challans are being issues against private bus operators and drivers for not adhering to bus lane discipline. 

The Delhi government challaned fifteen private buses on Monday during the drive to enforce bus lane discipline among such buses, as per official data. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot carried out a surprise inspection to see whether buses are plying in dedicated lanes. Under the bus lane enforcement drive, challans are being issues against private bus operators and drivers for not adhering to bus lane discipline.

The Delhi Transport Department has strictly started enforcing lane discipline for buses and goods carriers from April 1, with fines up to 10,000 and six months of imprisonment for errant drivers. So far, 815 challans have been issued for unauthorised parking while nine vehicles have been lifted, official data stated. 

(Also read | This auto rickshaw with roof-top garden is what Delhiites need to beat the heat)

Upon an inspection of the lane enforcement drive, the minister said, "Now people are not parking their vehicles in bus lanes. If they are parking and team is approaching them, they are not leaving vehicles unattended like earlier." 

The Delhi Transport department has deployed 14 cranes to tow away smaller vehicles, and around 35 teams to focus on this crackdown. The drive will be further intensified by deploying more cranes, and roping in civil defence volunteers to help clear the bus lanes at stands and major road stretches.

The first violation of lane discipline by bus drivers will attract a fine of 10,000, while the second offence will lead to prosecution under the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act. The third offence may lead to suspension of driving licence and the fourth one may lead to termination of vehicle permit.

The initiative is being implemented in three phases, covering 474.91 km in its final phase. Phase-1 of the drive concluded on April 15, after which it expanded to cover the outer ring road and other adjoining areas.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

First Published Date: 10 May 2022, 07:50 AM IST
TAGS: Delhi Delhi Transport Department road safety DTC
