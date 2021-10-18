Delhi govt begins registration for e-auto permits with 33% reservation for women

The Delhi government has launched online registration of e-auto permits with 33 per cent reservation for women, the state's transport minister Kailash Gahlot stated. He informed that the first phase that will constitute about 4,261 e-auto permits including 1,406 for women applicants. Those who are eligible can also apply through the website of the Delhi government's transport department, he said, PTI reported.

Gahlot took to Twitter to share that the issuing of e-auto permits is an effective step taken by the Arvind Kejriwal government towards making Delhi an electric vehicle capital. He also added that the Delhi government is committed to providing a pollution-free, world-class transport service in the city.

The state government, under its electric vehicle policy, had stated that it will provide financial help of ₹30,000 on the purchase of an e-auto. Any person who has an Aadhaar number with a Delhi address, a valid driving licence of a light motor vehicle or a TSR driving license will be eligible to apply for an e-auto permit.

During the time of application, a public service vehicle badge will not be needed. However, the transport department informed that applicants will have to obtain the badge within 45 days of the draw of permit allotment. The last date for applying for permits is November 1.

The agencies enrolled by the Delhi government will be able to give loans with a five per cent interest rebate, stated the report. The government will also organise an ‘E-Auto Mela’ at IDTR Sarai Kale Khan and Loni from October 25 to October 31, where interested customers can explore e-auto models, drive them and get information about loans, the department said.