Delhi aims to convert entire transport system to electric: Five key points1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2021, 01:45 PM IST
- Delhi plans to be the epicenter of India's EV revolution.
The Delhi government has outlined plans of converting the entire transport system in the capital city to electric in the next 25 years. It is an ambitious target but also one that could be a shot in the arm in the battle against air pollution that chokes local residents each year.
Here are five key takeaways from what the government recently announced:
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia says by the time India celebrates her 100th Independence Day, it is aimed that Delhi would be completely cent free from vehicular pollution. Electric vehicles will have to play a massive role in this.
Sisodia highlights that the Delhi government is soon going to increase the number of charging stations for electric vehicles from 72 to 500. Rapid charging points are also being built along the lines of the city of London.
Delhi government plans to have one EV charging station every three kilometres in the city. More charging points could play a key role in lowering range-related anxieties and make EVs appear more feasible to the common man.
Support infrastructure is crucial to ensure that a battery-powered vehicle can get a recharge when required and at short distances. Public-private partnerships have cropped up to ensure that the charging infrastructure is improved, although much more needs to be done to truly take EVs to the masses.
EVs are currently most affordable in Delhi because of the subsidies offered by the government here. The Delhi EV policy was introduced in August of 2020. "Due to this, Delhi has also become an 'electric vehicle capital'... The share of electric vehicles has increased from 0.2 per cent to 2.21 per cent. This is a major indication of the success of the e-vehicle policy," Sisodia claims.
Vehicle scrappage policy also has the potential of helping more and more people ditch their old and possibly polluting vehicles and opt for cleaner cars running on battery power.
