Cyclone Michaung: Toyota Announces Service Support, Builds Specially Equipped Hilux Pickup For Rescue

Cyclone Michaung: Toyota announces service support, uses Hilux pickup for rescue

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 07 Dec 2023, 13:58 PM
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced a customer service support program in the wake of Cyclone Michaung, which has affected several regions of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry. The automaker, in association with its dealer partners in Chennai and Andhra Pradesh, has set up emergency helpline numbers and designated personnel for immediate assistance. The company is using specially equipped Hilux pickups for the rescue and movement of submerged vehicles to dealerships for repairs and servicing.

Toyota has built a specially equipped Hilux for the rescue and movement of submerged vehicles in the wake of Cyclone Michaung | Image used only for representation

Toyota has extended the operating hours at dealerships due to the higher influx of vehicles in the aftermath of the floods, while dealer outlets are also facilitating vehicle pick-up and drop services to customers at their doorsteps. The company has also involved the Toyota Tsusho Insurance Broker India Private Limited (TTIBI) to communicate essential information to customers regarding precautionary measures to be taken during a flood.

Speaking about the initiative, Takashi Takamiya, Vice President of Strategic Business Unit (South zone) - TKM, said, “Through these challenging times, we remain committed to the safety and well-being of our customers and their families, ensuring utmost care with necessary customer service supports in the cyclone affected regions. We are taking resolute measures to minimize any inconvenience to our customers, arising due to the flood situation. Apart from dedicated customer helpline services, affected car rescue operations are also being provided with the support of specially equipped Hilux vehicles."

Toyota joins other manufacturers including Volkswagen, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Audi, Hyundai, TVS and more, to announce service support measures for customers in the affected region. The Chennai floods saw several vehicles submerged in many parts of the city, among other areas. Owners should not try to restart their flood-affected vehicles to avoid more damage. Toyota says it will continue to monitor the situation closely and will adopt necessary support measures for the benefit of customers.

First Published Date: 07 Dec 2023, 13:58 PM IST
