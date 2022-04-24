Customer takes delivery of eight Bugatti sports cars at a time

Bugatti has shared that one of its customers visited the brand's Molsheim headquarters and took deliveries of not one, or two but eight Bugatti cars at a time. These included Chiron Super Sport 300+, a one-of-eight Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse World Record Edition certified by “La Maison Pur Sang", along with six Bugatti Baby IIs in bright spring colours. Bugatti informed the customer brought his six children to let them experience the French marque's site. Bugatti informed that the brand lined up the premium cars for this particular customer in front of the chateau as a special gesture.

The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ that comes with an advanced 8.0-litre W16 powertrain became the first production series car to surpass 482 kmph speed. It offers a top speed of 490.4 kmph. Bugatti made only 30 units of this model all of which have been sold out.

The other Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse World Record Edition features an advanced 8.0-litre quad-turbocharged W16 engine and became the fastest open-top car in the world in 2013 to touch the speed of 408.84 kmph. Bugatti manufactured only eight units of this. The model that this customer received comes with an official certification from La Maison Pur Sang which verifies the authenticity of models of all ages from the marque’s history.

The customer also took charge of six custom-made Bugatti Baby II models for the children. These models have been carefully curated and come in colours such as yellow, red, blue, green, white and orange. Bugatti mentioned it has partnered with The Little Car Company to develop a modern-day version of the original Bugatti Baby model. These models are 75 per cent in scale and are electrically powered.

