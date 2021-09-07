Cristiano Ronaldo may face 20 kmph limit for his supercars at new village home

Cristiano Ronaldo is back with Manchester United in a move that has been cheered by die-hard fans of the Red Devils. Ronaldo has also bought a new mansion in the UK which reportedly costs around 6 million pounds and therefore, and obviously, has enough space for his super expensive car collection.

While all of this sounds quite cheery, there is a speed bump in the waiting. And literally.

The Sun has reported that officials of Cheshire's Alderley Edge are contemplating a 20 kmph speed limit to ensure and improve road safety. While it is not clear if the move to have this speed limit is a result of a new high profile resident and his ultra capable cars but it is learnt that the officials have had to deal with speeding vehicles for some time now.

While safety is indeed priority, many are wondering what it would mean for Ronaldo each time he takes out any of his super performance vehicles. The Ronald garage has supercars like Bugatti Centodiec, Bugatti Chiron, Bugatti Veyron, Lamborghini Aventador and Ferrari F12 TDF, apart from super luxury cars as well. In fact, it is estimated that the footballer's entire car collection could be worth north of 24 million pounds.

News of some of his cars being packed and shipped from his home in Italy had been doing the rounds even before Ronaldo's move back to Manchester United was officially confirmed.

It may well be great then for locals in Alderley Edge to have a mega sports star and celeb in their midst but his cars could well be a different issue altogether.