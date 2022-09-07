HT Auto
Cribbing about Bengaluru traffic chaos? Watch this 12-hour long traffic jam

It may appear as a mere tyre mark on a sandy patch of road. But look closer to see thousands of vehicles heading back after attending a festival stuck in a long traffic jam in United States.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Sep 2022, 13:11 PM
This aerial image of the 12-hour long traffic jam in Nevada, US, has gone viral. The vehicles were on their way back after attending a a nine-day music and cultural event called Burning Man festival. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@MikeSington)
If you have been complaining about getting stuck in traffic on your way to home or work, you should read this. A massive 12-hour traffic snarl was reported from United States earlier this week that can even put Bengaluru's infamous traffic chaos to shame. On Monday, as thousands of people left after attending a popular nine-day music and cultural event, their vehicles were stuck in the middle of Nevada desert for hours.

The images and videos of the massive traffic snarl has gone viral on social media. They show how thousands of vehicles lined up along the desert highway spread across around 15 lanes while trying to leave the Black Rock desert at the same time after attending the famous Burning Man festival.

This was the first time that the nine-day music and cultural festival was held after three years. Around 80,000 people attended the event which was not held since 2019 due to Covid pandemic.

Burning Man Traffic handle on Twitter, which has been giving real-time update on traffic, recorded at least 10-hour waiting time for vehicles to leave the area. One of the tweets read, “Exit time is now up to 10 hours due to multiple Vehicle Assistance in the lanes and Medical Emergencies that have cleared. Safety comes first. We want everyone to arrive to their next destinations. Take care of each other as you travel."

(Also see pics: Flooded Bengaluru roads cause traffic disruptions)

Some even waited as long as 12 hours. Mike Sington, who is a former senior executive at NBC Universal, shared images of the traffic jam saying, “Burning Man ends in the Nevada desert. Then revelers wait in a 12-hour traffic jam to get out." A few who left the event after 8:30 pm on Monday said the initial estimate of the traffic jam was six hours, but went up to anywhere between 10 and 12 hours for most.

Things only cleared up on Tuesday. Burning Man Traffic wrote, “What a wild ride, but guess what? We're down to a 0 min wait time and gates are clear." Besides heavy traffic rush and few vehicle breakdowns, there were no other reasons cited behind the massive traffic chaos.

 

First Published Date: 07 Sep 2022, 13:11 PM IST
TAGS: traffic jam
