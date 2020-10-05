Home >
Auto >
News
> Covid-19 prompts drive-through pet blessing in Philippines on World Animal Day
Covid-19 prompts drive-through pet blessing in Philippines on World Animal Day
1 min read.Updated: 05 Oct 2020, 09:29 AM IST
Reuters
From a safe distance inside their owners' cars, cats, dogs, and birds were sprinkled with holy water by a Catholic priest in Manila on World Animal Day 2020.
Coronavirus-wary animal owners in the Philippines had their pets blessed via a drive-through ceremony on Sunday to mark World Animal Day and the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.
From a safe distance inside their owners' cars, cats, dogs, and birds were sprinkled with holy water by a Catholic priest in Manila, as the nation's coronavirus cases continued to surge.
The Philippines has recorded a total of 322,497 coronavirus infections, the highest in Southeast Asia.