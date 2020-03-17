Coronavirus: Elon Musk signals Tesla’s Fremont plant to stay open despite virus

Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk told employees to come to work only if they are comfortable doing so, signaling that the company’s auto plant in Fremont, California will likely stay open amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“First, I’d like to be super clear that if you feel the slightest bit ill or even uncomfortable, please do not feel obligated to come to work," Musk wrote to staff in an email seen by Bloomberg News. “I will personally be at work, but that’s just me. Totally ok if you want to stay home for any reason."

Tesla representatives didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Musk’s email did not detail if workers who want to stay home will be paid.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.