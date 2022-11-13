Confusion prevails over ban on BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel vehicles in Delhi

Delhi's air quality may have slightly improved to 'very poor' category but it isn't clear yet if authorities are planning to extend the ban on BS 3 petrol and BS 6 diesel vehicles here. The ban had previously been extended till today, Sunday (November 13). Authorities had said earlier this week that a 'review meeting would soon be held' to assess, among other factors, if the ban on BS 3 and BS 4 vehicles needs yet another extension.

There was no word on this till the filing of this report which indicates that the ban may end as per previously communicated timeline of Monday onwards. Till early morning last Friday, the Delhi Traffic authorities came down heavily on those violating the restrictions placed on BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel vehicles in the city, having issued more than 5,800 challans to people still driving such vehicles. Emergency vehicles are exempted under this rule.

The curbs are a part of the Stage III of Graded Response Action Plan or GRAP. The fine for vehicles violating this rule could be as high as up to ₹20,000. It is also important to note that the restriction on BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel vehicles' movement is irrespective of the age of such vehicles and that the ban on diesel vehicles older than 10 years in Delhi remains as is. The ban on petrol vehicles older than 15 years unless a fitness certificate is obtained from authorized centers, also remains as is.

The ban first came into place on November 4 after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) held an emergency meeting and ordered that all BS4 diesel and BS3 petrol vehicles (both commercial and private) will be banned from Delhi-NCR roads. It is yet not known if the restriction could get extended beyond November 13.

