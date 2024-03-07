HT Auto
CNG becomes cheaper in Delhi-NCR by 2.5, effective from March 7

CNG becomes cheaper in Delhi-NCR by 2.5, effective from March 7

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Mar 2024, 13:23 PM
  • CNG price cut in Delhi-NCR comes immediately after its price has been slashed in Mumbai just two days back.
CNG price cut in Delhi-NCR comes immediately after its price has been slashed in Mumbai just two days back. (HT_PRINT)
CNG price cut in Delhi-NCR comes immediately after its price has been slashed in Mumbai just two days back.

After Mumbai, now Delhi-NCR has witnessed a price cut for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), which is effective from March 7. CNG cost in the national capital has been slashed by 2.5 per kg. With this price cut, CNG in Delhi now costs 74.09 per kg, while the revised cost of the fuel in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad is 78.70 per kg, down from 81.20 per kg, effective from Thursday.

Among other cities in the region, CNG in Gurugram now costs 80.12 per kg, down from 82.62 per kg. In Rewari as well, the CNG cost has been reduced to 78.70 per kg from 81.20 per kg. In Karnal and Kaithal the rates of the fuel have been revised from 82.93 per kg to 80.43 per kg, effective from March 7.

This move of CNG price cut comes immediately after Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) slashed the price of the cleaner fuel in Mumbai by 2.5 per kg on March 5. In the financial capital of the country, CNG now costs 73.50 per kg. MG cited the reason behind the price cut as a dip in production costs. It also claimed that this reduction in CNG prices would help to increase the consumption of cleaner fuel in the transportation segment.

CNG has emerged as a significantly cleaner and greener fuel solution in the transport sector over the last few years. CNG offers lower emissions and better mileage compared to petrol and diesel. Also, CNG costs less than the other fossil fuels. With the sky-high price of petrol and diesel CNG found increasing popularity among vehicle buyers. While previously, car owners were buying CNG kits from the aftermarket, now the automaker has started offering factory-fitted CNG kits in their respective passenger vehicles. Leading car manufacturers in India like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors have a wide range of passenger vehicles on offer with petrol-CNG options.

First Published Date: 07 Mar 2024, 11:23 AM IST
TAGS: CNG

