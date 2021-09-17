Citroen to provide Onto with fleet of 300 e-C4 electric cars

Citroen has announced that it will provide 300 new e-C4 100%-electric vehicles to Onto which is an all-inclusive electric car subscription service. The newly announced electric cars will be made available to the Onto customers from this October. The announced cars will be featured in the range-topping and best-selling ‘Shine Plus’ trim.

Onto, founded in 2017, provides its customers subscription-based EV ownership experience. The service has since gained more than 3,000 active subscribers which soon will have hands on the new Citroen e-C4 through the Onto scheme. Along with the EV, the company claims to offer its customers insurance, 1000 miles per month, servicing and maintenance, and charging at over 11,000 points included.

Rob Jolly CEO and co-founder of Onto, said: “Citroën is a fantastic brand and we’re delighted to be able to offer their New ë-C4 to our customers. Citroen’s strategy to provide an electric model of each car they manufacture is a great step for the EV industry. We love to offer our customers flexibility and choice when it comes to choosing their car and we’re excited to bring this new model on board - one that we’re certain will be a popular addition."

Citroen aims to provide electric variants of all its models in the range by 2025. The brand says that the new e-C4 sits at the center stage of its electrification strategy. The compact hatchback comes with a 50kWh lithium-ion battery pack that juices up an electric motor producing 136hp and 260Nm of torque. The battery pack has been claimed to deliver a full charge range of up to 217-miles (WLTP) and features CCS rapid charging.