Chennai-based firm to reveal Asia's first hybrid flying car in October

With companies all over the world racing to launch their flying cars and make the next big revolution in mobility a reality, Chennai-based Vinata Aeromobility is looking to set another milestone. The company is all set to launch its autonomous hybrid flying car on 5 October at the world's largest Helitech Exhibition - Excel, London. Claimed to be Asia's first hybrid flying car, the Made in India two-seater vehicle uses bio fuel alongside electricity to make its usage more sustainable.

The hybrid flying car weighs 1100kg and can handle a maximum takeoff weight of 1300kg. The aircraft type of the flying car is Hybrid Electric vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) and its rotor configuration is Co-axial quad-rotor. There is backup power that can provide electricity to the motor in the event of a generator power interruption.

Vinata's hybrid flying car features digital instrument panels with artificial intelligence to make the experience for flying and driving the its car more engaging and hassle-free. The company claims that its flying car is luxurious, gets visually appealing exterior, features GPS tracker and entertainment on board. The flying car gets a panoramic window canopy that provides a 300-degree view.

The hybrid flying car is claimed to have a range of 100 kilometres and a top speed of 120km/hr. The maximum flight time is claimed to be 60 minutes and the highest service ceiling is 3,000 feet.

For safety purpose, the hybrid electric flying car gets an ejection parachute as well as airbags enabled cockpit. Further, the hybrid flying car uses Distributed Electric Propulsion (DEP) system which provides safety for the passengers through redundancy. This means there are multiple propellers and motors on the aircraft and if one or more motors or propellers fail, the other working motors and propellers can safely land the aircraft.

Vinata Aeromobility has been able to achieve its flying car dreams thanks to the seed funding provided by angel investor Mohan Paroha - a veteran management, IT and real estate businessman based in India and Europe.

(with inputs from ANI)