This Toyota Innova HyCross flex-fuel MPV can run fully on ethanol

Published Aug 30, 2023

Toyota Motor has introduced the world's first car that can run fully on ethanol

 The car is based on Innova HyCross and comes equipped with a flex-fuel engine

 Its engine has been tuned to run on E100 grade ethanol 

The spark plugs and piston rings of the MPV have been changed

 It was launched in an event presided over by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

The car also gets a lithium-ion battery pack

Thus, it will be able to generate electric power on its own and run on EV mode

It is a prototype in nature and is compatible with the latest emission norms

Ethanol is an alternative motor fuel that is derived from plants
 It is not yet known if a production version of the flex-fuel car will hit roads. For detailed report...
