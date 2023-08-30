This Toyota Innova HyCross flex-fuel MPV can run fully on ethanol

Toyota Motor has introduced the world's first car that can run fully on ethanol
The car is based on Innova HyCross and comes equipped with a flex-fuel engine
Its engine has been tuned to run on E100 grade ethanol
The spark plugs and piston rings of the MPV have been changed
It was launched in an event presided over by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
The car also gets a lithium-ion battery pack
Thus, it will be able to generate electric power on its own and run on EV mode
It is a prototype in nature and is compatible with the latest emission norms
Ethanol is an alternative motor fuel that is derived from plants