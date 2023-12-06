Mahindra offers complimentary RSA & other benefits to owners affected in Chennai

Mahindra has announced a support initiative for owners affected by cyclone Michaung. The manufacturer will provide complimentary roadside assistance, no-cost and damage assessment and financial relief through special discounts and they are advising to not start the vehicles that are affected by floods because that could increase the damage. Customers can contact the service team at 1800 209 6006.

Mahindra will be providing Roadside Assistance (RSA) within 50kms to tow affected vehicles to the nearest Mahindra-authorised workshop. This service is extended to all, including those without an active RSA. The service teams will be conducting comprehensive inspections and assessing the extent of damage that too free of charge. The manufacturer is also offering special discounts on the customer liability component of the repair invoice. It is important to note that this support initiative will be available until 31st December 2023.

Mahindra is not the only manufacturer that is offering such an initiative. Audi and Volkswagen have also announced that they will also provide RSA. Volkswagen is also offering a priority comprehensive service check of vehicles that are affected by floods and the manufacturer has issued new guidelines to ensure that manpower and spare parts are available at the service centres.

In other news, Mahindra is planning to increase the prices of its passenger vehicles in India from January 2024 owing to rising inflation and higher commodity prices. Mahindra is not the only manufacturer who is going to increase the prices. India's biggest car manufacturer in terms of sales volume, Maruti Suzuki has announced that it will hike the prices of its cars in the country from 1st January next year, owing to rising production and operational costs. Tata Motors too announced that its cars will be pricier from January 2024. Not only the mass market car manufacturers, luxury carmaker like Audi is ready to walk the same path.

