Volkswagen announces complimentary RSA to customers affected by Chennai floods

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has announced that they will be offering complimentary roadside assistance to customers affected by heavy rains in Chennai. Volkswagen India will offer priority service support to the customers affected in the region that is affected by the cyclone. Affected customers can directly contact Volkswagen Roadside Assistance at 18001021155 or 18004191155.
In addition, Volkswagen India will also provide customers with a priority comprehensive service check of vehicles to ensure timely repair of flood-related damages. Necessary standardized repair guidelines have been issued across dealerships and the company will ensure adequate manpower and availability of spare parts across dealerships to ensure quick service experience.