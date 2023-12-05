Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto News Volkswagen Announces Complimentary Rsa To Customers Affected By Chennai Floods

Volkswagen announces complimentary RSA to customers affected by Chennai floods

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 05 Dec 2023, 16:51 PM
Follow us on:

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has announced that they will be offering complimentary roadside assistance to customers affected by heavy rains in Chennai. Volkswagen India will offer priority service support to the customers affected in the region that is affected by the cyclone. Affected customers can directly contact Volkswagen Roadside Assistance at 18001021155 or 18004191155.

Image of Volkswagen Taigun used for representational purpose only.

In addition, Volkswagen India will also provide customers with a priority comprehensive service check of vehicles to ensure timely repair of flood-related damages. Necessary standardized repair guidelines have been issued across dealerships and the company will ensure adequate manpower and availability of spare parts across dealerships to ensure quick service experience.

First Published Date: 05 Dec 2023, 16:51 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Chennai Floods Cyclone Volkswagen Passenger Cars India
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS