ChargeZone installs charging points to power 500+ electric buses across India

ChargeZone's super fast DC charging stations can power electric buses up to 80% under 90 minutes.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Apr 2022, 02:43 PM
EV Charging Network company ChargeZone is installing EV charging points across key cities in the country to power more than 500 electric buses. It currently has a nation-wide network of over 125 Super Fast DC Points in cities such as Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Patna, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Kanpur and Varanasi, among others. The company has undertaken this initiative in partnership with various state departments.

The company will further extend its charging network to cities like Chandigarh and Bengaluru, to ensure availability of energy for public transport, especially electric buses. The charging stations built by the company fall under the CCS2 charging protocol, that is in line with the Central Government's FAME II policy for electric buses and led by State/City transportation units.

(Also read | How to get maximum range from an electric scooter)

The company aims to create a network of one million charging points by 2030, and is thus working on expanding its existing network of electric bus charging stations while strengthening public EV charging infrastructure in the country. "In the long term, our mission is to achieve  net zero emissions by bringing in renewable energy integration across our entire electric bus charging network," said Kartikey Haryani, Founder and CEO, ChargeZone.

Since early 2019, ChargeZone has been investing and developing large EV charging hubs for various e-mobility companies such as Ashok Leyland, Volvo-Eicher, and GreenCell Mobility, among others. The company also recently completed the electrification of  over 1,000 kilometres of National Highways in India by installing a network of twenty app-driven, superfast EV charging points.

Apart from creating an active B2B and B2C network for EV charging stations for both fleet and retail customers, ChargeZone has also set up more than 1,450 charging points across over 650 EV charging stations, serving around 5,000 EVs on a daily basis.

First Published Date: 27 Apr 2022, 02:40 PM IST
TAGS: electric bus electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
