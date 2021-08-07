CESL to acquire one lakh electric three-wheelers; floats tender

State-run Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd, has floated a tender to acquire one lakh electric three-wheelers for different use-cases such as garbage disposal, freight loaders, food and vaccine transport and passenger autos.

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have been invited to provide quotations for electric three-wheelers to be used under various mentioned use-cases. After procurement of these electric vehicles, the CESL will lease them to entities that wish to avail of such leasing services.

Further, CESL will make the e-three-wheelers available on its digital platform for outright purchase to any entity that would be interested in buying it. All these vehicles will comply with FAME-II policy requirements.

The tender to procure the EVs has has been issued by CESL in order to fulfill the demand aggregated from its various partners and states across the country. These include cities that aim to transform their garbage collection fleet from fossil fuel to electric power or add new fleet that is greener and cheaper to operate. A big proportion of the tender comprises demand for vehicles that will be used to deliver vaccines and provide employment.

The OEMs will be responsible for designing, engineering, manufacturing, testing, inspection, supply, transportation, complete system warranty and transit insurance, delivery of the product to the end-consumer as well as providing after sales support.

Through this tender and procurement of e-three-wheelers, CESL aims to reduce cost, standardize the demand for these vehicles and maintain high quality and service levels through implementation of quality assurance and quality control procedures. The government entity is also working on providing electric two- wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, electric buses and their associated charging infrastructure. "CESL aims to catalyze large scale transformation of the transportation system in India by focusing on affordability and accessibility," MD and CEO, Mahua Acharya said.

