Casualty of chip shortage? BMW may drop head-up display due to current crisis

The global semiconductor shortage is wrecking havoc in the automotive world with production lines of many brands getting severely hit and delivery timelines getting pushed back. Almost every major automotive company has recognized the unprecedented challenge which may pose a threat for at least another year, and is reworking on set plans.

BMW in Germany, for instance, is reportedly planning to drop head-up display (HUD) from some of the additional package options it offers on its products.

The HUD is a key highlight of the Innovation Package offered by BMW in its home base. But the chip crisis is believed to be at the core of a plan to drop the feature. According to a report in German auto website Bimmer Today, head-up display option may be done away with from a package that also includes feature highlights like laser lights, selective beam, driving assistant. It is reported that while the entire package costs 3,650 euros, the plan is to price it at 2,500 euros if HUD is done away with.

HUD isn't an essential safety feature but it does go some way in enhancing driver attention on the road. It puts out key information like speed, NAV directions and other details in digital - but non intrusive - form on the windshield so that it remains in the driver's line of sight at all times. This ensures that he or she does not have to take his or her eyes off the road ahead to check key information about the drive.

HUD is fast making its way into mass-market vehicles as well but it is not clear yet what impact the current semiconductor shortage would have on this and other key elements inside a modern-day car. After all, the chip is the brain that controls it and a wide number of features inside such vehicles.