Car Owners In This Country Fall Prey To Huge Cyber Attacks. Details Here

Car owners in this country fall prey to huge cyber attacks. Details here

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Sep 2023, 15:10 PM
Data breaches aren't uncommon these days and the automotive industry relying heavily on digitalisation often falls prey to cyber attackers. The latest incident breaching the data of vehicle owners took place in Lousiana of the US, where a massive cyber attack reportedly leaked all the vehicle owner's data in the state. The Guardian reports that the cyber attack, which breached the details of all the vehicle owners of the US state, originated in Russia.

Lousiana vehicle owners' details like their driving license numbers, vehicle registration data, birth dates, heights, eye colours and various other information have been leaked in the latest cyber attack.
The data breach that impacted the Lousiana vehicle owners reportedly leaked information like names, addresses and social security numbers of the vehicle owners. Also, their driving license numbers, vehicle registration data, birth dates, heights, eye colours and various other information have been exposed by the cyber attack, claims the report. It claims around six million records in the US state were leaked in the massive attack.

The report reveals that a gang known as CIop with links to Russia has claimed credit for the cyber attack, which targeted various organisations using special software designed to transfer large files. However, the and reportedly claimed that it had no intention of exploiting data accessed from government agencies. The governor of Louisiana has reportedly said that there was no evidence that the hackers had stolen, used or shared the information revealed in the latest cyber attack.

The Louisiana administration has advised the affected vehicle owners to freeze their credit cards and change their digital passwords to protect themselves from any maligning activities. They have been asked to be extra vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to the concerned authorities.

This is not the first time, the automobile industry and its stakeholders have been affected by a cyber attack, as in recent times, several auto manufacturers faced cyber attacks. While in some cases, sensitive consumer information and data were leaked, in some cases, the automakers were forced to stop their daily manufacturing operations.

First Published Date: 30 Sep 2023, 15:10 PM IST
