Car and bike news, live updates: Get set, go for 2023 Auto Expo

Top three compact SUVs sold in India are from Hyundai, Maruti & Kia Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara compact SUV, launched last year, has beaten Kia Seltos and taken the second position in the top-selling compact SUVs race. The car now closely follows Hyundai Creta which remains at the top.

Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki takes the metaverse way Maruti Suzuki is all set to greet visitors of the Auto Expo 2023 both physically and virtually. Pinch yourself on that as you can explore the automaker's expo pavilion by sitting on your couch and having a cup of tea or coffee. One can explore all the products and launches that the company has to offer without moving an inch from his or her comfort zone.

Bentley's 2022 car sales touch record high British ultra-premium carmaker Bentley announced its sales figure for 2022 which registered an increase of four per cent against the preceding year. Bentley sold 15,174 units last year among which the automaker's Bentayga luxury SUV received the highest traction. Bentley Bentayga. (file image used for representational purpose) (Bentley)

India's December fuel demand reaches nine months high Due to an increase in passenger vehicle sales and robust industrial activity, the country registered a massive uptick in the demand for fuel last month. Data from the Indian oil ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed demand for oil in December was four per cent more than the preceding month.

Delhi's ban on BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel cars makes a comeback Delhi announced on Tuesday to reinstate the ban on BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars as the city registered a spike in pollution levels. Though the ban is temporary and has been imposed until January 12, officials might extend it if the pollution levels do not decrease.

Tata Motors to unleas EV fury at Auto Expo 2023 Tata Motors has confirmed it will showcase a slew of new EVs at the upcoming event. While the Punch EV is likely to garner max attention, the company says it will also put on display the electric versions of its Harrier, Safari and Altroz. Which of these excites you the most?