HT Auto
Home Auto News California Has Some Mammoth Goals To Sell Zero Emission Vehicles. Check The Plan

California has some mammoth goals to sell zero-emission vehicles. Check the plan

Mass adoption of zero-emission vehicles like electric and plug-in hybrid has potential to bring down cardiopulmonary deaths and hospitalization due to cardiovascular illness.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Apr 2022, 09:17 AM
California currently sells more electric cars than any other US state.
California currently sells more electric cars than any other US state.
California currently sells more electric cars than any other US state.
California currently sells more electric cars than any other US state.

California has been steadfast in its move towards electric mobility and wants to ensure that sales of zero-emission vehicles in the state account for 68% of all vehicle sales by 2030 in order for its to eventually hit the goal of 100% sales of such vehicles by 2035. California had been lauded for setting a rather ambitious plan for itself when its 2035 goal was announced but while there also were skeptics, what is now being talked about is the plan outlined till the end of this decade.

According to US media reports, a proposal in the California Air Resources Board (CARB) has outlined a structured plan to help the state eventually achieve its 2035 goal. As per this, 35% of all vehicles sold here would be zero-emission vehicles by 2026, going up to 68% by 2030 and 100% over the next five years. It is important to note here that zero-emission vehicles do not only include electric vehicles (EVs) but plug-in hybrids as well.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz Ev
₹ 12 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 13.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 21 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹ 21.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

CARB goes on to list some of the health-related benefits of the complete move to zero-emission vehicles and this includes a fall in deaths due to cardiopulmonary deaths, fewer hospitalization due to cardiovascular illness and lower emergency room attendance for asthma attacks.

But there could be added incentives for people at large as well. While there are a number of subsidies for people when they buy EVs, the rising prices of petrol has already led California Governor Gavin Newsom to consider putting out a monthly petrol credit to people while - and more importantly - incentivizing mass-transit options. Free travel on buses and underground rail networks are some of the proposals being considered. A sum of $750 million, it is being believed, would be enough to provide free mass transit options to around three million people each day for at least a few months.

First Published Date: 18 Apr 2022, 09:17 AM IST
TAGS: EV Electric vehicle Electric car electric mobility Car sales Auto sales
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

A look at the latest Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 launched; gets new engine, 6-speed AT. Check price
The new Huracan Tecnica features a styling inspired by the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 hypercar.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, rival to Porsche 911 GT3, breaks cover
The S-Cross has been engineered keeping in mind the needs of the adventurer
7 features in S-Cross that spell convenience for long road journeys
Harley-Davidson Nightster comes more as a roadster than a full-fledged cruiser like the Sportster S.
New Harley-Davidson Nightster debuts, gets power from Revolution Max 975T engine
Road to safety!
Safer roads mean happier homes

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Deus Vayanne e-hypercar promises 0-100 in 2 seconds, breaks cover at New York
Deus Vayanne e-hypercar promises 0-100 in 2 seconds, breaks cover at New York
Maruti Suzuki is India's top passenger car exporter, followed by Hyundai and Kia
Maruti Suzuki is India's top passenger car exporter, followed by Hyundai and Kia
World's highest tunnel connecting Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh to be built by BRO
World's highest tunnel connecting Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh to be built by BRO
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022: Paddle-shifters and four other key highlights
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022: Paddle-shifters and four other key highlights
China automakers face production suspensions in May, warns XPeng CEO
China automakers face production suspensions in May, warns XPeng CEO

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city