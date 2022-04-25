BYD India partners Self Drive Nepal to supply 50 BYD e6 electric MPVs

A BYD service center will also be set up at Spark Group's facility in Guheshwori, Kathmandu, which is scheduled to be operational in May.

Electric vehicle maker BYD India's Nepalese partner, Cimex Inc Pvt Ltd, has signed an agreement with Self Drive Nepal Pvt Ltd to supply 50 units of its electric multi purpose vehicle - e6 - for the latter's rental fleet. Under the agreement, Self Drive Nepal, which is a subsidiary of Spark Group, will become the exclusive rental partner for BYD electric vehicles, the company said in a statement.

Additionally, a BYD service center will also be set up at Spark Group's facility in Guheshwori, Kathmandu, which is scheduled to be operational in May. "We have been looking for various options to promote Electric Mobility with BYD's green technologies in Nepal. We are convinced that we have found the right partner to do this," Cimex Inc CEO Sahil Shrestha told PTI. Adding to this, Self Drive CEO Roshan Pokharel said, "BYD's e6 will meet all our requirements to offer passengers comfort, good range, and rapid charging experience."

BYD is one of the largest EV makers in China, and also has a solid presence in the global markets, especially Europe. The carmaker's e6 was launched in India last year as the country's first battery-powered MPV. The vehicle will target only the fleet operators in the country. The brand has expertise in making electric cars and buses.

The BYD e6 electric MPV features a ‘Dragon-face’ inspired styling. The snout of the electric MPV features a slim chrome bar that is flanked with new headlamps assembly stretching out towards the sides. There are projector lamps along with DRLs positioned on the lower side. The e6 doesn't get a traditional front main grille, but a perforated mesh structure to allow the passage of minimal air, which is neatly designed.

The key highlight inside the cabin of the e6 is its rotatable touchscreen infotainment system. The electric MPV gets a 71.7 kwh blade battery that has been rated to deliver over 500 km of full charge range.

