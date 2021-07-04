Bugatti Centodieci undergoes fine-tuning before entering production

Bugatti takes its highly-anticipated exclusive hyper sportscar, Centodieci to the Nardò proving ground in Apulia, Italy for intensive fine-tuning before the car enters production next year. Bugatti Centodieci has been created as a reinterpretation of the company's revered model EB110. It was presented in the year 1991 and was considered to be the most extraordinary and fastest car of its time.

With an aim to improve the areas of propulsion and bodywork, a team of 20 including chassis experts and specialists has been working on the new model. Head of chassis testing and application at Bugatti Lars Fischer expressed that proving ground will help to tune the new hyper sportscar for the better. “With the roads and the road surfaces being different around Nardò, we can even more precisely fine-tune the Centodieci in the area of comfort and further improve its handling," he said. He also added that all the previous data simulated under real conditions concerning high speeds and high outdoor temperatures have been considered to make sure that the Centodieci is aptly tuned for every region.

The luxury automaker said that engineers pay the same level of attention to the Bugatti Centodieci as they do to the Chiron. Significant focus is being given to the tires as a powerful machine like Centodieci demands tires with extremely high grip. The company also explained that in modern hyper sports cars, the electronic systems regulate the chassis in real-time and assistance systems help turn the output into propulsion guaranteeing safe handling. However, Bugatti has stayed tight-lipped coming to the technical aspects of the new hyper sportscar.

Bugatti has said that this exclusive Centodieci will be delivered next year and only 10 units of these will be produced. The price of each of these units will stand at 8 million euros which is approximately ₹70 crores.