India's one and only Formula One race track, Buddh International Circuit (BIC), is being prepared to turn into a quarantine facility, the administration of Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh, has announced.

The BIC will be used for migrant workers during the Covid-19 pandemic. Since the 21-day lockdown has left limited options for daily wage workers belonging to other states to rush back to their home states, the BIC will serve as a shelter for such workers.

The premises of the BIC, part of the Jaypee Sports City in Greater Noida, will also facilitate migrant workers who may have been affected from Covid-19, with food, shelter and healthcare. As such, the BIC will also serve as a Covid-19 quarantine facility.

YEIDA (Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority) previously temporarily locked down the facility due to the matters involving unpaid dues summing close to ₹600 crore. YEIDA has been given provisions from the Government authorities under Chapter 12, UP Pandemic Covid-19 Guidelines, 2020, for setting-up of proper medical facilities at Jaypee Sports City.

As per the initial plans, the place will allow a certain number of people (depending up on the equipment, food resources and medical services available) until the April 14th, when the lock down is over. Accordingly, proper measures will be taken if the lock down is extended further.

BIC is just one of the 20 large scale facilities around Gautam Buddh Nagar, UP which will be converted to the temporary shelter and quarantine places in the fight against Covid-19 epidemic.

Apart from this, a total of 28 locations will be used by the Noida district administration to provide shelter for migrant workers during lockdown.

The BIC was inaugurated back in 2011, and has hosted three Formula One Grand Prix sessions (2011, 2012 and 2013). However, the 2014 session was suspendeand BIC was taken off the F1 calendar due to tax disputes.







