HT Auto
Home Auto News Buckle Up Every Time: Delhi Police Issues Seat Belt Advisory For Car Passengers

Buckle up every time: Delhi Police issues seat belt advisory for car passengers

Delhi Police reminded that airbags will not deploy if passengers do not wear seat belts inside cars. It shared a social media post highlighting safety precautions during road accidents.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Sep 2022, 11:45 AM
Delhi Police has issued an advisory for those travelling in cars. The police have urged all commuters to wear seat belts as it emphasised on the importance of such safety mechanism to avoid casualties in a road accident. (File photo) (Prateek Kumar)
Delhi Police has issued an advisory for those travelling in cars. The police have urged all commuters to wear seat belts as it emphasised on the importance of such safety mechanism to avoid casualties in a road accident. (File photo) (Prateek Kumar)
Delhi Police has issued an advisory for those travelling in cars. The police have urged all commuters to wear seat belts as it emphasised on the importance of such safety mechanism to avoid casualties in a road accident. (File photo) (Prateek Kumar)
Delhi Police has issued an advisory for those travelling in cars. The police have urged all commuters to wear seat belts as it emphasised on the importance of such safety mechanism to avoid casualties in a road accident. (File photo)

After the tragic death of Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Motors, Delhi Police has taken the initiative to make commuters aware about the importance of seat belts to prevent loss of lives in case of any accidents. The police department in the national capital took to Twitter to urge citizens to always wear seat belts and not to overspeed. The social media post also highlights how safety mechanism inside a car works in case of an accident, and when an airbag deploys.

The Delhi Police shared a photo on how to ensure safety during road accidents. "Don't go fast. Fasten your seat belt. Doesn't matter where you are sitting, front seats or back seats. Wear seat belts. Buckle up every single time," was the message Delhi Police passed on to people travelling in cars in the city. It also added a disclaimed that airbags inside a car will not deploy if someone is not wearing seat belts.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Mistry and his co-passenger were killed in a car road accident on Sunday. Both of them were not wearing seat belts. According to the ongoing investigation, Mistry's Mercedes GLC was travelling at a speed of more than 170 kmph when the incident took place. On impact, Mistry and his fellow passengers were thrown off their seats and possibly crashed head first, which possibly led to their deaths instantly. Seat belt could have prevented them from being thrown off the seats and possibly saved their lives.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

A recent report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) showed how more than half of all road accident casualties that take place in India are due to speeding vehicles. According to NCRB data, nearly 60 per cent of all road accidents last year were due to over-speeding. 87,050 among 1.56 people died on Indian roads to over-speeding vehicles while 2.28 lakh people were left injured.

Meanwhile, the Road Crash Fatalities Report 2021 by Delhi Transport Department shows that 1,238 people were killed in road accidents compared to 1,866 dead in 2012, a 37 per cent decline in the last 10 years. Motorcyclists (both riders and pillion riders) accounted for 43 per cent and pedestrians for 42 per cent of all the deaths.

The department has also identified 69 fatal crash spots across Delhi which saw more than five accidents per kilometre in the last two years. Some of these accident prone areas are in Mukarba Chowk, intersection of Outer Ring Road and Wazirabad Road near Signature Bridge, Nirankari Chowk, Seelampur Chowk, Peeragarhi Chowk, Azadpur Chowk, Outer Ring Road in front of Rohini court near Madhubani Chowk, Dabri crossing roundabout, intersection of Grand Trunk Road and Main Libaspur Road and Punjabi Bagh Chowk.

First Published Date: 06 Sep 2022, 11:45 AM IST
TAGS: seat belts road safety Delhi Police Cyrus Mistry road accidents
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Shellios Technolabs, a start-up by Amit Pathak who began working on the helmet in 2016.
This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot
File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023

Trending this Week

Keeway has already opened bookings for the V302C.
2022 Keeway V302C Cruiser India Launched Today : Check Price, Features, Colours
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
Alto sits at the base of Maruti Suzuki lineup but Celerio also has a compelling price point.
Maruti Alto K10 vs Maruti Celerio: Which budget car fits your budget
Hero Electric (left) is the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India, followed by Okinawa (centre). Ather Energy (right) has seen major jump in sales in August after launching the 450X Gen 3 model last month.
Top 5 EV two-wheeler brands: Hero hits 10,000 sales mark as Ather overtakes Ola

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Buckle up every time: Delhi Police issues seat belt advisory for car passengers
Buckle up every time: Delhi Police issues seat belt advisory for car passengers
Delhiites favour transition to EVs by last-mile delivery, e-commerce companies
Delhiites favour transition to EVs by last-mile delivery, e-commerce companies
Centre plans to ban seat belt alarm stoppers after Cyrus Mistry's death
Centre plans to ban seat belt alarm stoppers after Cyrus Mistry's death
Surging fuel costs sending second-hand EV prices skyrocketing in US: Study
Surging fuel costs sending second-hand EV prices skyrocketing in US: Study
Tesla hiring business development manager in Thailand as EV demand rises
Tesla hiring business development manager in Thailand as EV demand rises

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city