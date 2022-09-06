Buckle up every time: Delhi Police issues seat belt advisory for car passengers

Delhi Police reminded that airbags will not deploy if passengers do not wear seat belts inside cars. It shared a social media post highlighting safety precautions during road accidents.

After the tragic death of Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Motors, Delhi Police has taken the initiative to make commuters aware about the importance of seat belts to prevent loss of lives in case of any accidents. The police department in the national capital took to Twitter to urge citizens to always wear seat belts and not to overspeed. The social media post also highlights how safety mechanism inside a car works in case of an accident, and when an airbag deploys.

The Delhi Police shared a photo on how to ensure safety during road accidents. "Don't go fast. Fasten your seat belt. Doesn't matter where you are sitting, front seats or back seats. Wear seat belts. Buckle up every single time," was the message Delhi Police passed on to people travelling in cars in the city. It also added a disclaimed that airbags inside a car will not deploy if someone is not wearing seat belts.

Mistry and his co-passenger were killed in a car road accident on Sunday. Both of them were not wearing seat belts. According to the ongoing investigation, Mistry's Mercedes GLC was travelling at a speed of more than 170 kmph when the incident took place. On impact, Mistry and his fellow passengers were thrown off their seats and possibly crashed head first, which possibly led to their deaths instantly. Seat belt could have prevented them from being thrown off the seats and possibly saved their lives.

A recent report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) showed how more than half of all road accident casualties that take place in India are due to speeding vehicles. According to NCRB data, nearly 60 per cent of all road accidents last year were due to over-speeding. 87,050 among 1.56 people died on Indian roads to over-speeding vehicles while 2.28 lakh people were left injured.

Meanwhile, the Road Crash Fatalities Report 2021 by Delhi Transport Department shows that 1,238 people were killed in road accidents compared to 1,866 dead in 2012, a 37 per cent decline in the last 10 years. Motorcyclists (both riders and pillion riders) accounted for 43 per cent and pedestrians for 42 per cent of all the deaths.

The department has also identified 69 fatal crash spots across Delhi which saw more than five accidents per kilometre in the last two years. Some of these accident prone areas are in Mukarba Chowk, intersection of Outer Ring Road and Wazirabad Road near Signature Bridge, Nirankari Chowk, Seelampur Chowk, Peeragarhi Chowk, Azadpur Chowk, Outer Ring Road in front of Rohini court near Madhubani Chowk, Dabri crossing roundabout, intersection of Grand Trunk Road and Main Libaspur Road and Punjabi Bagh Chowk.

