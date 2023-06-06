HT Auto
Home Auto News Brazil To Offer Tax Credits To Carmakers Who Lower Automobile Prices

Brazil to offer tax credits to carmakers who lower automobile prices

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Jun 2023, 08:50 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Brazil is all set to partially introduce a federal diesel tax this year to fund President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's plan to bring down automobile costs for the people at large. Tax credits would be offered as incentives to automobile manufacturers who opt to bring down prices of their respective models.

File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.

The tax credit for vehicle manufacturers who bring down prices of models on offer would largely be funded by the federal diesel tax that is expected to generate 1.5 billion reais. Of this, around 1 billion reais will go towards powering discounts for buses and trucks while the remainder will be for cars.

The diesel tax had been cut by previous Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro in 2022, till end of 2023, but has now been brought back by current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva through a temporary executive order. Under it, carmakers are likely to offer discounts anywhere between 2,000 reais to 8,000 reais. This would depend on factors such as energy efficiency, price and domestic content. It could also accelerate demand for new vehicles in the Brazilian market, one that is seen as crucial among all emerging economies in the world.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Mahindra Xuv300 Turbo Sport (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300 Turbo Sport
₹10.35 - 12.9 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg E53 Cabriolet (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg E53 Cabriolet
2999 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹1.3 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Ytb (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Ytb
₹7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maserati Mc20 (HT Auto photo)
Maserati Mc20
₹3.69 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
₹4.25 - 5.99 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published Date: 06 Jun 2023, 08:50 AM IST
TAGS: Car sales Auto sales
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 349 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
14% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 749 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city