BMW's MINI updates its 3-door, 5-door and convertible hatchbacks

BMW's MINI has introduced facelifted versions of its 3-door, 5-door and convertible hatchbacks. Set to be launched in the global markets in March this year, the latest models have been revised inside out.

The cars feature new front fascia, extensively redesigned cockpit, new exterior paint finishes, light-alloy wheels, new seating surfaces as well as innovative technology. The latest MINI 3-door including the MINI Cooper SE, the MINI 5-door and the MINI Convertible's front is now dominated more than ever by the characteristic radiator grille, the hexagonal surround of which now takes up significantly more space. The position lights are replaced by vertical air inlets placed far to the outside. LED units for the low beam and the high beam ensure bright and even illumination of the road. A circumferential light band takes on the function of the daytime running lights and the turn indicators.

Latest MINI 3-door hatchback

The wheel arch surrounds get new contours. The side indicators integrated into the redesigned side scuttles now feature LED technology. The rear fog light is now integrated into the rear apron as a narrow LED unit. Three new body colours include Rooftop Grey, Island Blue and Zesty Yellow. The cars also feature several new options including a multitone roof as well as five new wheel designs.

The revised interior is sophisticated, modern and of full of high quality materials. There is a new variety of sports seats in the Light Chequered colour variant. The revised Black Pearl fabric quality has been given a new, expressive check look. Apart from revised upholstery, there is an 8.8-inch infotainment system, updated air vents, revised switchgear, a new leather-wrapped steering wheel with optional heating, and laser engraved LED light ring.

Electric parking brake has been made available for the first time on the range. In terms of other safety features, there are Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function, new lane departure warning and bad weather light.

Engines options have been carried over from preceding models.