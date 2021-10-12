BMW's latest OTA update offers customisable interior sound, Spotify playlists

BMW Group is rolling out its third Over-the-Air (OTA) software update for this year, offering a slew of upgrades on driver assistance system and music as well as voice controls. The remote software upgrade is being rolled out to around two million BMW vehicles worldwide.

The company informs that by the end of this year, its software updated vehicles will form the world's largest upgrade-compatible fleet, with over 2.5 million connected BMW vehicles on the roads, including combustion engine cars to plug-in hybrids to fully-electric ones.

The roll out of the new and latest version of BMW Operating System 7 for more than 30 models and 1.6 million vehicles worldwide will kick off in Germany, with other markets to follow in stages. Each of the new software upgrade is aimed at offering convenience, enhanced safety more driving pleasure to BMW customers worldwide. Almost 400,000 more vehicles with older software version will be receiving the current BMW OS 7 version.

Driver assistance feature upgrades

The latest upgrades offer improved Lane Departure Warning system that helps avoid unnecessary steering interventions on narrowing roads. The new Assisted View technology offers more comfort and safety and is activated when the Active Cruise Control is in operation. For example, the BMW will recognise the traffic situation around the vehicle in moving traffic, even in fog.

With enhanced Real-Time Traffic Information system, BMW Maps will be able to plan routes and predict arrival times even more precisely. Further, enhanced driver detection in the vehicle will ensure that the correct driver profile is loaded.

Driving pleasure and entertainment upgrades

BMW's latest software upgrade now makes Spotify podcast playlists available in the car via BMW Connected Music. One needs to log in via the Spotify app in the car and BMW Connected Music to automatically activate the feature. The upgrade also offers advanced volume control for connected Android devices via Bluetooth connectivity.

New BMW M Sound Control feature for BMW M3 and BMW M4 helps the driver customize the interior sound such as the sound when starting the engine, changing gears or switching between driving experience modes.

How to download?

Customers with My BMW app will be able to exclusively download this version of the upgrade during the first two weeks of the roll out, that is, October 11 onwards. The upgrade will then be available to all other customers as an automatic download directly through their vehicle.