BMW teases upcoming 2 Series Coupe model, global debut on July 8

BMW has teased its upcoming next-generation 2 Series Coupe model which is going to make its global debut on July 8 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. BMW took to its social media page and posted a picture of the car that showed the front half of it, cleverly hidden in shadow and in intense purple lighting.

The upcoming BMW 2 Series Coupe has been angled in such a way that one cannot make out a lot about the front bumper or can gauge the exact design of the front grill. It is being suggested, however, that this here could be the M Performance variant. This variant will have the brand’s inline-six engine capable of generating a power of 369 hp. However, the non-M Performance 2 Series Coupe models will come with a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder.

The two-door compact sportscar with its almost 50:50 balanced axle load distribution and new chassis technology will provide the driver with a dynamic driving experience, says BMW. This series, says the automaker, shows the most modern interpretation of the legendary BMW 2002.

The automaker has maintained the secrecy coming to the design of the coupe with its heavily camouflaged test vehicles. BMW is also expected to offer the high-performance M2 model, however, the company hasn't revealed any details regarding it.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021 will also showcase the new BMW iX which is the company’s flagship electric model and will be launch in November this year. It is the first model that features the new generation BMW iDrive and is powered by Operating System 8.