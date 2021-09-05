BMW teams up with artist to make special edition models of 8 Series Gran Coupe

BMW has collaborated with Jeff Koons, a popular American artist, to create a special edition of the M850i xDrive Gran Coupe. This limited collectors' edition will make its world premiere at Frieze Los Angeles in February 2022.

These models will be created keeping in mind the automaker's design that includes both elements of pop art as well as geometric patterns.

BMW conveyed that it will pay homage to the 8 Series Gran Coupe’s intricate contours and shape. The automaker also informed that these exclusive 8 Series Gran Coupe models will get a multi-layer paint that will take 285 hours to apply to each car.

The exterior colour of the car will range from blue to silver as well as from yellow to black. Coming to interiors, it will feature multi-coloured interiors made of high-end materials. It will also constitute a cupholder lid with an edition badging and will boast the artist’s engraved signature. Artist Jeff Koons who is teaming up with BMW for the second time said that he was honoured to get another opportunity from the carmaker. “I am really thrilled and honoured about the opportunity to work with BMW again and to create a special edition car," he added.

Chairman of the board of management, BMW AG, Oliver Zipse conveyed that he loved the ideas of Koons to give BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe this unique makeover. “The 8 Series Gran Coupe is very close to our hearts and Jeff’s design of the car is full of joy and passion. Dozens of engineers and designers have given their all to celebrate our partnership and make his vision come true," he shared.

BMW shared that it will manufacture only two models from this special series each week. Currently, these exclusive models are being produced in secret at the BMW Group Plant Dingolfing, Bavaria, mentioned the automaker. However, it has not been revealed how many units of this special model in total will be manufactured by the company.